Barring an unforeseen act of God, Napier has demonstrated it can again host international sporting fixtures.

Last night, India took on the Black Caps at McLean Park which was a glorious sight after a blustery, fine day with not a hint of rain in sight.

It's well documented that the weather wrecked February 2, 2017, when the rain on the McLean Park plain would not drain during an Australia v Black Caps limited over cricket match.

But nearly two years later, a substantial amount of money and hard work has rectified that.

(Sadly I cannot report who won, as the game finished well after the Hawke's Bay Today newspaper deadline, and this was written before I went along myself).

On Tuesday, I went along to take a look at the Indian side and the Black Caps practice at Nelson Park.

Fast bowler Trent Boult - padded up by the way - had a 50m walk to the nets.

A taxi driver got a selfie outside the Nelson Park gates, his day made, judging by the smile on his face as he checked the phone.

Boult was then stopped or approached another three or four times on the way to the net where a small crowd of about 30 people was gathered to watch the teams train.

He was polite and obliging each time.

Ross Taylor had a similar experience, he treated fans with the same courtesy.

Virat Kohli, the Indian's superstar batter and captain, opted for the group selfie shot, with a roped off clutch of about 10 supporters. The interaction was there but it was noticeable how much closer to their fans the Black Caps got.

And there was a nice touch, when a young cricket fan was approached by an Indian team member, and handed a pair of pads, which will no doubt be placed on a suitable pedestal until the young player grows into them.

NZME's Radio Sport commentator Bryan Waddle was watching, alongside former test captain Jeremy Coney who looks as fit as he did when he took the field for his 52 tests.

Both were happy to chat.

The occasion was an example of why it's so important for regional towns to host international matches. Players and fans are able to get closer than in big cities.

And for the players, staying in touch with their fan base is important. Engagement builds, well, engagement and longevity.

Long may it continue, and bring on the rugby, the netball, and other national sporting events.