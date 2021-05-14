Zeffer Cider makes New World Beer and Cider awards Top 30 list again

Zeffer head cidermaker Jody Scott

Zeffer Cider has done it again, making it into the top 30 in the 2021 New World Beer & Cider awards with its Alcoholic Ginger Beer.

Chair judge Michael Donaldson said, "This beauty from cider specialists Zeffer was the clear frontrunner. Lots of contained heat and spice from fermented ginger root is underpinned by the sweet apple cider and a delicate carbonation. Loads and loads of layered flavour on a 4.5 per cent ABV make this a wonderful afternoon refreshment. The judges loved the balance of spicy heat and sweet."

There were 650 entries in this year's awards judged by 28 independent judges blind tasting over two days to decide on the best of the best.

It is the first time the awards have included seltzer, kombucha and alcoholic ginger beer.

Zeffer is the only Hawke's Bay entrant that made the top 30 list. It is the third Top 30 win in four years at the awards, which speaks volumes about the quality of their products.

I asked Zeffer head cidermaker Jody Scott some questions.

What do you think it was about your Zeffer Alcoholic Ginger Beer that caught the judges' attention?

I think the balance of sweetness, refreshing acidity and spice is the key marker of a good ginger beer, so I expect they saw a great balance between these elements. This is also a unique drop here in New Zealand.

What does the win mean to your team?

It is always reassuring when you get an industry award, and the team gets to really reflect on the hard work that goes into making standout drinks. We are so happy that our drinks get recognised for their quality at competitions like this. This is also the first time ginger beer, kombucha and seltzers have been judged so for our Alcoholic Ginger Beer to make the top 30 across all the categories is excellent really.

Tell up a bit about your team?

The cidermaking team is made up of four people who come from the wine industry. Thankfully we have a huge amount of shared experience in that group. It's got a nice international mix too with two locals, an Argentinian and an English cidermaker. We try to get the balance right between hard work and enjoying the fun that goes with making cider. There's a lot of cross over in the skills needed to make good wine and good cider.

Zeffer Cider's journey began in 2008.

Tell us what you have learned and how the industry has changed in the 13 years since?

It has changed a fair bit. There are more producers out there trying new things and improving the quality of New Zealand cider. New Zealand also now has a national cider festival that has gone from strength to strength. That would have been hard to imagine before. People are more open to different styles of cider too. There is still a long way to go though and a lot more potential to be realised with the quality of fruit New Zealand can grow.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned?

To not always assume things to turn out the way you expect. A wine background is a great starting point, but apples are very different to grapes, so you must be open to experimenting and new ideas all the time. There's a lot of nuance when it comes to making cider.

What is the most enjoyable (and least) aspect of a vintage?

Thankfully apples store off the tree very well for longer period [than grapes] and the Hawke's Bay is full of people who know how to store apples. Therefore vintage isn't as intense for us as we get our juice in over a fairly long and sustained period. Smaller producers tend to bring their fruit in all at once and have that peak intensity.

Regardless of cost, what makes a good cider?

As obvious as it sounds, it's the quality of the fruit. Cider can range from bone dry to intensely sweet, it also can have so many styles: still, sparkling, fortified, barrel aged etc. It's easily as diverse in styles as wine. So regardless of style it always needs to drink well and that will come from using real fruit and ideally not concentrate in my opinion.

What plans do you have for the next five years?

Keep trying new things, look to grow the brand and make exciting new drinks. We are a fast-growing passionate company and want to take our drinks to a wider audience around the world.