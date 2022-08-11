Receiving her Paul Harris Fellowship is Yvonne Arrowsmith with Past District Governor of District 9930 Ross Pinkham (left) and her sponsor David Sewell.

Yvonne Arrowsmith knows a thing or two about pins and needles.

Along with metres of sewing cotton, zips, lace, trims, bias and tape, these have been the tools of her trade for decades. Yvonne was recently awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship from the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International for her voluntary work with HB Ballet and Dance (HB B&D) and the Napier Operatic Society.

"This award was very unexpected. I knew that we were going to the Rotary club dinner and it wasn't until they talked about the award and why it was being presented that the penny dropped," she says.

A Paul Harris Fellowship may be awarded to a Rotarian or member of the public and is backed by a US$1000 donation to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International either by a Rotary Club or individual member.

Yvonne was sponsored for her award by Rotary member David Sewell who believes she is a very worthy recipient.

"Yvonne has made a huge contribution to the arts, particularly dance and theatre with her work over many years through the Hawke's Bay Ballet and Dance Inc and The Napier Operatic Society Inc. Working across many areas of theatre including restaurant managing, wardrobe and props, Yvonne has always been there to support each and every show where possible."

David says she took on the reins of developing costumes for the junior theatre.

"With her trusty teammates she made over 50 costumes for Suessical Jr in 2020 and nearly 80 in The Lion King Jr in 2021. Over the years the society would estimate the costumes Yvonne has worked on to be nearly 8000, probably more."

Yvonne first became involved with Hawke's Bay Ballet and Dance when her two youngest daughters were learning dancing and the organisation was looking for new committee members.

"They were still running summer schools and needed 'mother helpers/supervisors for the halls and in the office /canteen'. Many of the committee I knew from other areas I was involved in through my children and I enjoyed their company as I had only lived in Hawke's Bay for a few years."

She says winning this award is a recognition for all the unseen hours put into supporting both organisations and to all the other people who are part of the same teams, and who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

"I am proud to have been elected as president for our organisation and feel this award is not just for me but for all the past and present committees.

"To me these awards are given to people who work in the community doing amazing works and awareness projects. What I do is because I can see the value in being on the HB B&D committee supporting young people, and the costume work at Napier Operatic is an area where I can put a skill that I have and that is being lost from our younger generation, to good use."

Yvonne's proudest moments include Summer School 25 "which was our final one and we having New Zealand Ballet Company's founder Poul Gnatt present", producing their 40th anniversary booklet and being made a life member.

Most memorable for Yvonne is seeing the joy on the faces of each and all of the students the organisation has helped.

"We have given them the opportunities to study with different tutors and learn different dance styles and also helped them financially with scholarships and grants to work towards their dreams."

Her love of stage and performance has also seen her involved in the Napier Operatic Society where she has been a member for over 30 years. Yvonne's role in the costume department has evolved over time.

"When I retired, I offered to help with the show costume maintenance. This has now expanded and I have been asked to be wardrobe manager for several shows."

She says after discussion with the director on what they want, costumes are sourced from their own wardrobes unless something very specific is needed, which is then brought in from other societies around the country.

"This is the start of the process. We are fortunate to have a reasonable supply of materials at the Tabard but seem to always require some specialty fabric for each show."

Patterns and styling are usually well researched and again it is a team effort for each costume, she says.

"We do have patterns, but also draft our own if required."

Yvonne says sewing is a mix of working at the theatre two evenings a week and Sunday afternoons, plus the many hours the whole team spends working from home.

"We are always looking for people who would like to help in our sewing room, and to learn the ropes about costume making, and also working backstage when a show is running. Needles, thread and safety pins are our friends during a show."

The Napier Operatic Society fully supports Yvonne winning the award.

"We are very proud of her."