A former Youth MP herself, Wedd said she knew what she was looking for and it was Chris’ passion for politics and drive to make a difference that made him stand out.

“He is perfectly placed to be a voice for the electorate’s youth,” she said.

“We have such an amazingly talented youth population and Chris is a true leader who isn’t afraid to stand up to the issues.”

Proctor said it was a privilege to be selected and he is excited to bring everything to the role.

“Tukituki has so much to offer, and I can’t wait to champion our region,” he said.

Joining Proctor will be Neeve Smith, a student at Central Hawke’s Bay College, selected by Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick.

Smith lives on a sheep and beef farm near Waipukurau. She is a passionate advocate for her community, has participated in national leadership events, and co-founded an award-winning Young Enterprise Scheme business called Retouch & Co, addressing the rising demand for skincare that balances aesthetics with protection.

Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick's pick for Youth Parliament 2025 Neeve Smith, a Central Hawke's Bay College student from Waipukurau.

“I am delighted that Neeve will represent me at Youth Parliament 2025 and I am looking forward to seeing her engage with young people from Wairarapa, Tararua, and Central Hawke’s Bay to hear what’s important to them,” Butterick said.

Smith said it was a privilege to be selected and she is looking forward to connecting with people across the Wairarapa Electorate communities to represent them on the issues they want to raise.

Representing the Napier electorate will be St Joseph’s Māori Girls College student Mariah Wakefield-Otene, selected by Katie Nimon.

Napier MP Katie Nimon's pick for Youth Parliament 2025, St Joseph’s Māori Girls College student Mariah Wakefield-Otene.

Nimon said the application process was highly competitive, with an overwhelming number of high-quality applications from young people across the electorate.

“Upon meeting Mariah, it was clear she is a smart, confident young woman,” Nimon said.

“I was really impressed hearing about what’s important to her and what she wants to achieve in the future. I can’t wait to work with her and see the fresh perspectives she will bring to the table.”

The two-day event will take place on July 1 and 2 at Parliament in Wellington.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.