Young tae kwon do star Dezaiya Hoeta shines at international championships in Hastings

Recent black belt 13-year-old Dezaiya Hoeta in winning form at the International NZ ITF Taekwon-Do Championships at the Hastings Sports Centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

Thirteen-year-old Dezaiya Hoeta, of Hawke’s Bay, put on a display of talent and determination as she triumphed over her competitors at the second International NZ ITF Taekwon-Do Championships held at the Hastings Sports Centre.

Dezaiya, who recently earned her black belt, faced 27-year-old Tay Hadas, of Malaysia, in the 1 dan patterns division, securing a decisive victory.

The teenager has already won two gold medals in both patterns and sparring at the world cup in Argentina and another two golds at an international event in the US last year.

Dezaiya is now preparing for the 2025 ITF World Championships in Italy where she aims to continue her winning streak.

Despite competing against second dan black belt opponents like Malaysia’s Ooi Soni, Dezaiya showcased her skills and resilience, ultimately winning her division.

In the jumping kick competition, she overcame height challenges to achieve a remarkable 2m-high kick, earning her the overall champion trophy. She also won a bronze medal for her assistance and umpiring contributions during the event.

In another highlight of the championships, Ben Evans, a seasoned tae kwon do practitioner, competed in the 5-6 dan patterns division against competitors from Nepal. His performance rendered the room dead quiet as he executed his patterns, ultimately securing the win.

Evans, who also won two bronze medals for patterns and power breaking in Kazakhstan, is working towards competing in the veterans 35+ division at the ITF World Championships in Italy next year.

The championships attracted 230 competitors from countries such as Australia, Nepal, and Malaysia, and featured athletes with disabilities.

The organisers said the event, which fostered a spirit of inclusivity and community, was well attended and they appreciated the support of Pub Charity Limited for funding the medals, venue, and live-streaming services.

