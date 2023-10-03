Ampt Up playing at the Paisley Stage.

They met at kindergarten and started banging on buckets when they were just 7 years old.

Now, these four young mates and talented musicians have achieved remarkable success, including winning the 2023 Hawke’s Bay Bandquest and then taking out its prestigious Best Original Song in New Zealand award.

The band, Ampt Up, was formed at Nelson Park Primary School by Sam Wallace, 12, Fenix Latu, 12, Cory Irvine 11, and Caleb Alexander, 12.

Paul Wallace, Sam’s dad, says the boys drew inspiration from legendary rock icons like Slash from Guns N’ Roses and the pioneers of heavy metal, Black Sabbath.

“These influences played a significant role in shaping Ampt Up’s distinctive sound,” Paul said.

“The turning point in their musical journey came when they participated in the Hawke’s Bay Bandquest, a renowned competition that showcases emerging talent held at the Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

“Their performance, fuelled by their passion for rock music, left the judges and the audience in awe. Ampt Up’s chemistry as a band was undeniable, and they clinched the top spot, earning the recognition they deserved.”

Their triumph at the Hawke’s Bay Bandquest was just the beginning. Ampt Up’s originality and dedication to their craft led them to achieve an even greater milestone - winning the Best Original Song in New Zealand award.

Their original song Alive began as a riff which guitarist Sam created while holidaying at Waimarama Beach. The band then met at Cory’s house to come up with lyrics, which were polished up at Caleb’s a few weeks later.

“Ampt Up’s music reflects their love for rock and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of the genre. Caleb’s powerful vocals and thunderous basslines, Sam’s soulful guitar riffs, Fenix’s smooth rhythm guitar tunes and Cory’s dynamic drumming create a sound that is both timeless and modern,” Paul said.

Their songs are a blend of classic rock vibes with a fresh and innovative twist.

The band’s live performances have grown their confidence. They have played at iconic venues like Napier’s Cabana and Paisley Stage. Ampt Up has also shared its live music with local schools throughout Napier, inspiring the next generation of rock enthusiasts.

“Ampt Up’s journey is a testament to the power of passion, talent and perseverance. From their early days of bucket-banging to their rise as budding award-winning musicians, they have shown that age is no barrier to pursuing one’s dreams.”

The boys say they intend to stick together and see where their music takes them.

As they continue to draw inspiration from rock legends and captivate audiences with their performances, the future looks incredibly promising for Ampt Up. Keep an eye on this extraordinary band as they continue to make waves in the world of rock music, proving that talent knows no age limits.

You can see them perform at Christmas in the Park this year at Park Island on December 9.