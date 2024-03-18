Young thoroughbreds will be trialling at the Waipukurau Racecourse next week.

Want a sneak preview of the region’s up-and-coming young racehorses?

For the first time in eight years, the Waipukurau Jockey Club is hosting trials - where young thoroughbreds get to show their form and see how they stack up against their rivals.

It’s an exciting day for the young horses, many of which are just learning their trade. It’s exciting for the trainers too, who will be watching for that turn of speed that identifies a new stable star.

Spectators are welcome and entry is free, says Waipukurau Jockey Club president Kirsty Lawrence.

“While there’s no betting at trials, [they’re] still great to watch, and there’s nothing like spotting a young star in the making then following it throughout its career.”

A “Women’s Institute-style” morning tea will be available for a gold coin donation, which will go towards buying a defibrillator to be kept at the racecourse.

“With so many people on-site for market days and events, it’s become a priority for us to have a defibrillator available,” Kirsty says.

The trails will be held at the Waipukurau Racecourse, Racecourse Road on Tuesday, March 26, starting at 10am.