Fish and Game chief executive Corina Jordan with young hunters at a previous event.

Harry used the entry as a chance to offer a trade of outdoor experiences, with a guided fishing trip in Pōrangahau for event organisers.

“I love duck shooting season and enjoy the whole experience calling them in, being with people, it’s such a fun time. I’m a passionate hunter.”

Sciascia said that despite his love for hunting, he didn’t get to go out as much as he would like and wanted to make the most of the opportunity.

“I would love to be a part of this experience and can guarantee to bring a fun, cheerful attitude.”

The hunters will experience early morning and afternoon hunting adventures, and participants will take home their game.

Former New Zealand clay bird shooting champion Dave Hearn will also take the winners through gun safety and a simulated game bird clay shoot.

Fish and Game chief executive Corina Jordan, who will be one of the supervisors for the event, said there had been some exceptional entries.

“It was great to read all the different accounts from young people who are absolutely passionate about the whole experience of game bird hunting.

Jordan said the organisation wanted participants to connect with the outdoors, build skills and support conservation.

“It’s about more than just the hunt – it’s about connecting with the outdoors, building skills, and spending time with friends and whānau, supporting conservation and enjoying the rewards of wild, sustainable kai at the end of the day.”

She said many keen hunters created lasting memories through early morning adventures at the maimai.

“It gives a sense of purpose and excitement and a connection with the natural environment that’s stayed with them for life.

Participants will experience hunting in prime Central Hawke's Bay wetlands.

“We are planning to provide an exceptional weekend that we hope these young people will carry with them through lifelong hunting careers.”

Jordan said the winners would get to experience “spectacular game bird hunting locations” established in wetlands created by farmers Gerald Wilson and Ben Wilson.

Gerald Wilson, a keen game bird hunter, started to create the 20ha of wetlands on his Kanui Station near Tikokino and satellite farm at Waipukurau in the 1990s. The largest has 10.2ha of water.

The wetlands are fed by underground and spring water, and are now home to dozens of different kinds of game birds and other species.

These include grey ducks, mallards, brown teal, shovelers and paradise ducks as well as royal spoonbills, pied stilts, bittern, cranes and herons, including the critically-endangered kōtuku white heron.

Ben and Beth Wilson have been developing wetlands on their farm for the past 25 years, all adjacent to the Mākaretū River and fed by underground streams.

These are now populated by an array of ducks, swans and other waterfowl and other bird species.

Both farmers’ wetland programmes have included extensive riparian planting, with many native plants, and Gerald and Ben have worked with Fish and Game on several of its larger wetland projects.