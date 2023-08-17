Young entrepreneur Katya Gardiner holds her hearing processor (left) and her cochlear tracker (right). Photo / Warren Buckland

Sixteen-year-old Hawke’s Bay student Katya Gardiner knows how hard it can be for those with cochlear implants to lose their speech processor.

The small, yet crucial piece of technology is a gateway for those with hearing disabilities and can help significantly improve confidence and communication skills.

Gardiner, who was born completely deaf and has had cochlear implants for more than 14 years, wants to make sure people like her never have to worry about losing their speech processers again.

She’s created a tracker, one that can accurately and efficiently help find a lost processor.

“There is currently only the ‘find my processor’ feature on Cochlear branded processors,” the bright young entrepreneur told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“There is nothing for cochlear implant processors from the other brands. My tracker would enable people who use a different brand of cochlear implant processor to find where their lost processor is. It would also be more accurate.”

After identifying the problem earlier this year, Gardiner received help as part of the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce’s Young Enterprise Scheme.

She has since outsourced the 3D printing and the making of the tracking component.

“I assemble all the parts together into the processor tracker. Now I’m doing test runs.”

Gardiner said she was inspired to create the product through both her own personal struggles and seeing others have similar problems when relying on the implants.

“As I was born deaf, I had to learn how to listen and speak with cochlear implants.

“I’ve learned lots of patience as I have faced lots of challenges in my life. With cochlear implants I am now outgoing, confident and able to communicate with anyone.”

Katya Gardiner, of Hastings Christian School, holds her cochlear tracker. Photo / Warren Buckland

At 16 years old, building a business and being an inventor can understandably be tough, but Gardiner said she was grateful for the support of her friends and family.

“I am a sole trader who has to manage the business by myself. I also have to outsource the jobs that involve skills I do not have.

“[I’m most thankful for] the support from family and friends.”

Youth co-ordinator and YES regional co-ordinator at the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, Fran Arlidge, said it was heartening to see Katya’s idea blossom.

“It has been both special and rewarding to see Katya, who is only Year 12, take a problem that she has faced in her life and produce a solution by creating her cochlear tracker,” she said.

“When our students are in the ideation phase of creating their businesses, I always suggest they take a problem and see if they can come up with a viable solution, which is exactly what Katya has done.

“I think her business has the potential to really take off, not only nationally, but globally, and we will be here along the way to help her achieve her goals.”

