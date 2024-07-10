Seven fencers who train at Hastings-based Hawke’s Bay Blades fencing club have been selected to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Christchurch.
Niamh Horsfall, Eliza Wittmann, Amelia Cain, Florence Patel-Gaunt and Michaela Hoggard will represent New Zealand in the women’s sabre category.
Auckland-based Wyatt Horsfall and Zoe Congalton (who still train in Hawke’s Bay) have been selected for the men’s sabre and women’s epee disciplines respectively. Wittmann and Hoggard also train at Feilding-based club FAHS Sabres.
Coaches Baz Clark and Olly Styles say the selection represents the culmination of years of training, hard work and dedication.