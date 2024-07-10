Hawke's Bay played host to 40 fencers for a four-day Fencing Central Open & Training Camp last week.

Seven fencers who train at Hastings-based Hawke’s Bay Blades fencing club have been selected to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Christchurch.

Niamh Horsfall, Eliza Wittmann, Amelia Cain, Florence Patel-Gaunt and Michaela Hoggard will represent New Zealand in the women’s sabre category.

The fencing hopes from Hawke’s Bay off to the Commonwealth Junior and Cadet championships in Christchurch, Olly Styles (coach) (left), Michaela Hoggard, Florence Patel-Gaunt, Amelia Cain, Zoe Congalton, Wyatt Horsfall, Niamh Horsfall, Eliza Wittman, Baz Clark (coach). Photo / Supplied

Auckland-based Wyatt Horsfall and Zoe Congalton (who still train in Hawke’s Bay) have been selected for the men’s sabre and women’s epee disciplines respectively. Wittmann and Hoggard also train at Feilding-based club FAHS Sabres.

Coaches Baz Clark and Olly Styles say the selection represents the culmination of years of training, hard work and dedication.