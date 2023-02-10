Kiwi kids finish the race at a previous Weetbix triathlon event. Photo / Supplied

Young Hawke’s Bay athletes will be the first in Aotearoa to compete in this year’s Weetbix triathlon.

The Hastings leg of the event (known as a ‘tryathlon’ because of its focus on participation) kicks off on Wednesday at Mitre 10 Park, with around 1500 tamariki aged 6 to 15 years expected to take part.

Hastings wasn’t originally going to host the first event in the series, but flooding conditions in Auckland meant the opening event there had to be rescheduled.

Even the Hastings event might not go ahead given the warnings ahead of cyclone Gabriella intensifying on Friday.

But let’s assume it does go ahead - because a number of local first-timers will compete this year, many of them defying odds and overcoming significant personal challenges.

Alex, 11, from Akina, has Dyspraxia, but that’s not stopping him from taking on his first-ever triathlon.

Morgan, 13, from Havelock North, previously had foot surgery which meant she couldn’t do any activities for two years. She said she was excited to be finally able to participate in the event and give it her best.

Ben, nine, from Waipukurau, took advice from his older sisters, who encouraged him to give it a go.

“The Tryathlon is a rite of passage for Kiwi kids. It’s all about giving it a try and is open to all kids, no matter their sporting ability,” said Sanitarium National Marketing Manager NZ Peter Davis.

“We want to see as many tamariki as possible believe in themselves, achieve their potential, cross the finish line, earn a medal and feel like a true Kiwi champion through the events we have planned.”

A selection of famous Kiwi athletes will also be cheering the athletes on, including 2x Oceanic 200m sprint champion Georgia Hulls, NZ cricketer and Napier local Rosemary Mair, and Hawkes Bay provincial and Highlanders rugby player Gareth Evans.

This year’s event ambassador is World Champion and Gold medal-winning Para shot putter and discus thrower Lisa Adams, who encouraged Kiwi kids to get involved and said anything is possible.

“I tried rugby and rugby league which led on to athletics. I tried it and stuck with it because no one told me I couldn’t.

“If you set your mind to something and put in the work, you can achieve your goals.”

The event starts at 10am at the Mitre 10 Sports Park on Wednesday 15 February.

Those competing can visit the official breakfast tent from 8am onwards to fuel up with Anchor Lite Milk and Weet-Bix.