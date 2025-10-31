Advertisement
You are not to blame - The women speaking out about Hawke’s Bay’s daunting sexual abuse rates

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
9 mins to read

Eight Hawke’s Bay women share their stories of sexual abuse, representing thousands of others in the region who are likely to carry similar experiences in silence. Graphic design / Aaron Bryan

CONTENT WARNING, SEXUAL ASSAULT

Eight Hawke’s Bay women are making a brave decision: they’re sharing their stories of sexual abuse at the hands of men. They represent an estimated 30,000 women in the region, who experts say are likely to carry the same scars with them, often unseen. And they Rafaella Melo reports in the first of a series titled Breaking The Cycle.

Save