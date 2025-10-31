Eight Hawke’s Bay women share their stories of sexual abuse, representing thousands of others in the region who are likely to carry similar experiences in silence. Graphic design / Aaron Bryan
CONTENT WARNING, SEXUAL ASSAULT
Eight Hawke’s Bay women are making a brave decision: they’re sharing their stories of sexual abuse at the hands of men. They represent an estimated 30,000 women in the region, who experts say are likely to carry the same scars with them, often unseen. And theyare not to blame. Rafaella Melo reports in the first of a series titled Breaking The Cycle.
Taking deep breaths, her voice shaking as she revisits five years of being sexually abused, Sarah* tells Hawke’s Bay Today she still feels “incredibly embarrassed” about the whole thing.
For Sarah, as for many survivors, the hardest part is the crushing belief that it’s somehow her fault.
Hawke’s Bay Today has interviewed eight victims for a series on the horrifying prevalence of sexual violence in our community.
She says he slowly groomed her, normalising physical closeness and convincing her that exposure was part of becoming a performer.
“He initially would bring me outfits to try on. He’d say, ‘You need to get used to it, because if you’re going to be a performer, that’s normal, you’ve got to do quick changes, and people are going to see your body.’
“As a kid, I just believed, and I wanted to be a singer ... now, it just leaves me feeling incredibly embarrassed. I don’t know how I fell for that.”
She says he tried to make himself a safe place.
“I thought he was really nice, he was being friendly and genuinely concerned about the troubles that I was having because I was getting bullied at school, and I wasn’t very academically good at things, so he’d say I could talk with him about all of this.”
“I felt ashamed, like it was my fault, like I shouldn’t have been drinking like it, so I didn’t feel I could tell anyone because you don’t know what the stigma is around that when it comes to alcohol.”
It took a few days, but she eventually found the courage to tell her parents.
“They were so supportive.”
Pamela reported it to police, and the case was eventually referred to a restorative justice process, a legally recognised alternative to court by which victims and offenders meet in a safe setting, resulting in apology, counselling and agreed actions for the offender.
Hart says that speaking out is an important part of recovery and of learning that blame never belongs to the victim.
“Having a good counsellor helps a lot and also having safe friends that they can talk to with … like the sort of relationships that they make at Brave.”
The next part of Breaking The Cycle will be published next Saturday
Rafaella Melo has more than 10 years of experience as a journalist in Brazil. She has worn many hats, from radio and TV presenter and producer to magazine editor. She joined the Hawke’s Bay Today team in December as a multimedia journalist.