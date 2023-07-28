Gina Urlich, pictured here with three of her four children, has created Norish, a line of naturally nutritious baby foods and family meal boosters.

Gina Urlich, pictured here with three of her four children, has created Norish, a line of naturally nutritious baby foods and family meal boosters.

When Gina Urlich found herself thinking ‘what should I feed this tiny human’, she realised she wouldn’t be the only one struggling to find baby food that wasn’t highly processed and therefore nutrient poor.

So the clinical nutritionist decided to do something about it.

She created Norish, a line of naturally nutritious baby foods and family meal boosters.

It launched in early 2022 through a website and social media. Today Norish has 40,000 followers and is looking to move into international markets.

“Our range has hit a chord with parents who are looking for something outside the norm,” Gina said.

“There are a lot of time-poor parents out there. Both of them working and looking for something convenient yet nutritious to feed their child.

“Norish ticks all the boxes. We do all the hard work taking fresh seasonal New Zealand produce and freeze drying it so it retains all of its goodness.

“By harnessing the power of freeze-dried technology we preserve the nutritional value of the world’s most nourishing foods. Our recipes are unique and innovative, carefully crafted to deliver essential nutrients without the use of synthetic vitamins or minerals.

Norish products are made from fresh, seasonal New Zealand produce and freeze dried to retain all its goodness.

“We are proud to be the leading change the industry so desperately needs and what was a passion project has now spread like wildfire throughout the country.

“There is nothing like this in the baby market and the feedback has been amazing.”

Gina says her journey began while working for Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane.

“I saw the need for preventable medicine measures and nutritious food is a great place to start.”

And she was right because the awards have already started rolling in.

Norish has won Innovate Hawke’s Bay Best of Natural Awards children’s health category, NZ food producer award and Ministry of Awesome — national female founder award.

Pretty impressive.

Gina also spent 10 years in private practice before launching Norish.

She said her goal for the future is firstly to increase stock.

“We have run out a couple of times so we need to keep up. We already sell into Australia so would like to build on that. I would also love to fly the New Zealand flag in other markets such as Taiwan and the USA.”

Gina started making Norish products at the kitchen table and her children were the taste testers.

“Commercial baby food is either sweet or bland and you really don’t want to train your baby to like sweet flavours,” she said.

“My ultimate goal and the reason I started this is to decrease diet-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, behavioural issues and dental decay. That’s the purpose behind all of this.”

She says Hawke’s Bay is a great place to start a business.

“There’s an amazing business community here who are willing to share good advice and connection.”

This mother of four is driven, passionate and determined to provide parents with healthy options for their children,

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and pens a column.



