Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: Which explanation is not quite right?

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble takes a look ar the origin of expressions.

Wyn Drabble takes a look ar the origin of expressions.

A friend was visiting our home and, during the course of discussion, used an expression I had never heard before.

Given my advancing years, you might say I needed to get out more during my

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today