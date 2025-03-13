Now, imagine if this information had been handwritten, as prescriptions often are. There are many documented cases of medical misdemeanours attributable to doctors’ poor handwriting.

Timely, I feel, to mention that there is a medical term for poor handwriting – dysgraphia. Timely also to mention that their invoices are carefully and clearly typed.

Some years ago, I was in a specialist’s rooms and described a sensation I was experiencing, a sensation like insects crawling over my skin. He told me it was a form of tactile hallucination called ... formication. Of course, I didn’t believe him and wanted a second opinion. But he eventually won me around.

Formication is derived from the Latin word for ant, formica, but that fails to explain the 1960s dining tables which were partnered with chrome, vinyl-covered chairs. In rare cases of formication, people believe real insects are on or under their skin but they can normally be sedated by a good whack with a chrome chair.

Wyn Drabble

The medical profession also oversteps the mark in the naming of medicines and pills (though perhaps the blame should be directed at the pharmaceutical companies). Efudix! Domperidone! Moxifloxacin! Vinblastine! Phensuximide! Puh-lease!

GP: Domperidone?

Patient: Okay, just a small one. I’m driving.

Another GP: I’ll prescribe Efudix.

Another patient: You’ll do what?

Some of the medical profession’s jargon might interest you. You’re probably familiar with “doughnut” (the CT scanner you might have to pass through). If you’ve seen one, you’ll agree it’s not a misnomer.

Others are a little dodgier. We all use “cut and paste” as computer users but I have read that surgeons use it to indicate cutting open a patient, finding nothing untoward nor any solution to the problem so “pasting” the incision back together. Very tasteful. But it gets worse!

“Snot doc” is a slang version of pulmonologist, a specialist in organs such as pharynx, larynx, bronchi, trachea, mouth and nose. Sorry!

Some doctors also admit to serving up “alphabet soup” to patients or colleagues. It refers to the quick delivery of a flurry of acronyms, commonly employed by medical professionals. You’ll be familiar with CT, ED, HIV but perhaps not BKA (below the knee amputation), CVA (cerebrovascular accident/stroke) or PUD (peptic ulcer disease).

I would like to thank the medical profession for poking its tongue out and saying “aaah” and being so co-operative during this little once-over. But I must run now because it’s time to reapply my Efudix and take my Gliclazide.

And I want to put some finishing touches to my colouring-in.