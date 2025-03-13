Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Wyn Drabble: The case for plain language in medical communications

By Wyn Drabble
nzme·
4 mins to read

Plain and simple language should replace medical jargon, writes Wyn Drabble. Photo / 123rf

Plain and simple language should replace medical jargon, writes Wyn Drabble. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Wyn Drabble

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

The medical profession sent me a neatly-typed letter. It informed me that my CT scan “has shown an indeterminate left renal inter-polar well-circumscribed ovoid cortical lesion”.

Can you imagine my

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today