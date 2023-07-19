Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: Spontaneous humour is the funniest

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble says spontaneous laughter is the best. Photo / Getty Images

Wyn Drabble says spontaneous laughter is the best. Photo / Getty Images

I’m a great fan of humour.

But I’m afraid I don’t like jokes.

Contradictory? I say, no.

When someone says “Would you like to hear a joke?” or “Have you heard the one about the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today