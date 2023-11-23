Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: It’s off to the sandpit for a bit of negotiating

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
3 mins to read
Christopher Luxon speaks to media as negotiations continue around forming a coalition government. Photo / Michael Craig

Christopher Luxon speaks to media as negotiations continue around forming a coalition government. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION

Once upon a time, there were three people who needed to form a government. And here, we are talking about a government to guide and lead 5.27 million people, using the straightforward system of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today