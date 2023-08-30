Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: It’s all about shaving costs

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble got a real bargain when he went shopping in Waipawa.

Wyn Drabble got a real bargain when he went shopping in Waipawa.

OPINION

I believe there is truth in the adage ‘you get what you pay for’, but now I have evidence it may not always be true.

I know it’s the exception rather than the rule,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today