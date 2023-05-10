Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: It’s all about coming down to Earth

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) offers sausage rolls while Prime Minister Chris Hipkins provides the tomato sauce at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) offers sausage rolls while Prime Minister Chris Hipkins provides the tomato sauce at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Opinion

“Pretentious? Moi?”

I’m sure most Kiwis enjoy what I shall call, for want of a better term, a coming down to Earth. What I mean is probably best explained by a recent example.

When

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today