Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: Hip hooray, new hip on the way

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble is finally having his hip replaced. Photo / File

Wyn Drabble is finally having his hip replaced. Photo / File

OPINION

Hip hooray! On the very day that you read this, I will be a patient etherised upon a table having a bad hip replaced with a shiny new one.

I say shiny because one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today