Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: David Seymour’s updated food pyramid

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
David Seymour has described sushi as "woke" food.

David Seymour has described sushi as "woke" food.

OPINION

It’s hard to keep up, isn’t it? First there was maths. Then there was new maths. Now I think there may even be bright and shiny newer maths.

It seems the old food pyramid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today