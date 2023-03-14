Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Wyn Drabble: A banging good guide to using a crutch

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Yes, you think you're bulletproof now, but you'll need my guide one day, writes Wyn Drabble.

Yes, you think you're bulletproof now, but you'll need my guide one day, writes Wyn Drabble.

OPINION:

After spending considerable time on an elbow crutch, I’ve learned a few tricks of the trade which I feel I should pass on to other potential users. Oh yes, I know you feel bulletproof

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today