Z Taradale on Lee Rd, Napier, where an attempted burglary overnight was foiled by a fog cannon. Photo / Jack Riddell

The Z service station in Taradale has been targeted by would-be ram raiders, who smashed their way into the store when they couldn’t get their car through the door.

A police spokesman said police were called to a break-in at the Lee Rd property about 2am Wednesday.

A vehicle was first used in an attempt to gain entry but was unable to reach the doors because of protections around them, the spokesman said.

The offenders then got out and broke the glass slider doors with an object, the spokesman said.