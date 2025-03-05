Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Would-be ram raiders of Taradale Z station unable to get ‘anything of value’

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

Z Taradale on Lee Rd, Napier, where an attempted burglary overnight was foiled by a fog cannon. Photo / Jack Riddell

The Z service station in Taradale has been targeted by would-be ram raiders, who smashed their way into the store when they couldn’t get their car through the door.

A police spokesman said police were called to a break-in at the Lee Rd property about 2am Wednesday.

A vehicle was first used in an attempt to gain entry but was unable to reach the doors because of protections around them, the spokesman said.

The offenders then got out and broke the glass slider doors with an object, the spokesman said.

The sliding door where thieves broke in at Z Taradale on Lee Rd, Napier. Photo / Jack Riddell
They entered the service station and took various items before fleeing the scene in a second vehicle.

The police spokesman said they had recovered two vehicles involved in the incident and their inquiries were ongoing.

A Z Energy spokeswoman said the robbery caused significant damage to the site doors, but the fog cannon was activated upon the offenders’ entry and they were “not able to take anything of value”.


