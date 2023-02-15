‘Worse than Bola!’: Napier 2020 flood responder isolated in Tangoio

Hori Reti (right) was often seen leading the 2020 flood response. Photo NZME

As chairman of Napier iwi organisation Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotu in 2020, Hori Reti, was often seen leading the 2020 flood response and appearing beside Mayor Kirsten Wise and service leaders.

But in Cyclone Gabrielle, he’s been isolated in Tangoio Settlement Rd, on the same block as his Tangoio Marae, north of Napier beside the closed State Highway 2 to Wairoa, and itself devastated.

Tangoio Marae has ben hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo Supplied

”Absolute devastation here at my home in Tangoio,” he said in social media post. “We are lucky to be safe.”

He said he’s with most of his whanau “here in the valley and they’re were OK,”, but added: “Our road access in and out is completely gone. But my marae, just shattered. Worse than Bola!”

He told Hawke’s Bay Today: “It’s a miracle our place is still here. We are still isolated by car.”

Having such a part in the flood recovery in Napier 15 months ago, he said of the latest experience: “We felt so helpless for our whanau and community in Napier.”