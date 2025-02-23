“I currently live in New Zealand, so I will do some other Oceania races and potentially do Yokohama; we’ll see about that one and head over to Europe for French Grand Prix racing and other races.”

All three medallists could lay claim to some New Zealand influence, with Jeffcoat coached by Wanaka’s Tim Brazier into second place.

Thorpe was prominent at the front of the race throughout, but the Paris Olympian ultimately did not have the legs in her first race of the season.

“I was a little bit disappointed crossing the line, I really wanted the win today.

“I heard the crowd chanting ‘Ainsley’ which was really cool. It was awesome to have a home race. First race of the season doesn’t usually go that well for me, so to get a medal at the first world cup of the season, I should be happy with that.

“That one run pace was fine, but I didn’t have much left in me for that extra part, which is disappointing because I usually have a good sprint finish. A little bit disappointed that I didn’t have a sprint finish today, but I still got third, so I can’t complain.

“It’s so amazing. I remember last year I got eighth and I was so gutted because it was on home soil and so just to be out here with the crowd and to get that medal is so cool and for the crowd to see a Kiwi in the podium.”

The medallists all came from an early breakaway group of six who established themselves out of the water and in the first lap of the bike course. That group included Zoe Clarke (Australia), Napier’s Eva Goodison (New Zealand), and Brea Roderick (New Zealand). Goodison raced superbly in front of family and friends to come home next-best Kiwi in fifth place, while Broderick finished 13th and Nicole van Der Kaay posted a quick run split for 16th after exiting the water towards the back of the field.

Spain dominated the run in the men's race with David Castro Fajardo (centre) taking the win in a sprint. Photo / Cam Mackenzie-World Triathlon

The men’s race proved just as exciting for different reasons – the threat of a breakaway on the bike was wrecked by a mechanical to Greece athlete Botimas as three riders looked to go clear.

His chain issues derailed any momentum for that front group and brought a large pack together heading into the transition to the run.

Tayler Reid was first of the New Zealanders out of T2 as he joined a lead group of five, including the two Spaniards, with David Castro Fajardo and Roberto Sanchez Mantecon taking turns surging at the front in attempts to break the field apart.

Five became eight soon after, though, as Braden Mercer (Australia) led a chase group on to the tail of the leaders and soon after another Spanish surge left Reid hanging tough, but losing touch with the medals as he would come home first of the New Zealanders in seventh.

The podium was sorted in the strides that followed, but the order had to wait again until the blue carpet and it was Castro proving the quickest, in front of his coach and legendary triathlete Javier Gomez, running away from a flying Mercer in his first world cup podium, and 2024 winner Callum McClusky (Australia).

Castro was emotional in his post-race comments.

“The last year was very hard for me. I was injured and didn’t compete for nine months. Now, start of the season, new coach, I need a refresh on my mind and I can’t believe that I started the year with a win here. I love New Zealand, I am very, very happy,” said Castro.

“My coach Javier [Gomez Noya] told me, you are very confident, when you start the run you push and if you’re in a big group, you think in the last 300m you can sprint and win. It’s my tactic and I am very happy.

“I looked at the start list and the birth year of all participants, I am the grandfather, but I feel like Peter Pan in my body. The year has started, I have no words.”

Napier again turned it on for the athletes, the fans and those watching live around New Zealand and the world, with superb weather, crowds to match any world cup event on the calendar, and superb racing with Kiwis prominent throughout the action.

2025 World Triathlon Cup Napier

Elite Women

1 Desirae Ridenour, CAN, 56:55; 2 Emma Jeffcoat, AUS, 56:27; 3 Ainsley Thorpe, NZL, 56:34. Plus NZers: 5 Eva Goodison; 13 Brea Roderick; 16 Nicole van Der Kaay; 17 Sarah McClure; 22 Lulu Johnson; 24 Olivia Cummings; 26 Amara Rae.

Elite Men

1 David Castro Jajardo, ESP, 50:30; 2 Brayden Mercer, AUS, 50:32; 3 Callum McClusky, AUS, 50:33. Plus NZers: 7 Tayler Reid; 13 Gus Marfell; 14 James Corbett; 16 Henry McMecking; 18 Lachlan Haycock; 21 Sam Parry; 24 Saxon Morgan; 25 Ivan Abele; 27 Oliver Larcombe; 29 Cameron Maunder; 34 Joel Lange.

- This article is supplied courtesy of the Napier Tri Festival