Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: World Naked Gardening Day - who’s in?

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble says he prefers to do gardening while clothed. Photo / NZME

Wyn Drabble says he prefers to do gardening while clothed. Photo / NZME

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

OPINION

Did you ever imagine you could combine an interest in the freedom afforded by nudity with involvement in horticulture? Well, you can.

It’s called World Naked Gardening Day and in most

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today