Nick Palmer, of Hastings, has been named in the New Zealand team for the men's shot put at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 13-21. Photo / Athletics NZ

Nick Palmer, of Hastings, has been named in the New Zealand team for the men's shot put at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 13-21. Photo / Athletics NZ

Hawke’s Bay shot put hope Nick Palmer thought his dreams of making the World Athletics Championships were over when he didn’t medal at the university champs in July.

But that’s all changed with the Athletics New Zealand naming of a squad of 14 in which the 25-year-old Palmer had earlier hoped to be part of a three-pronged Kiwi attack on the men’s shot put title now just a fortnight away.

The championships are in Tokyo on September 13-21, and, as it happens, it’s a two-pronged attack, with Palmer joining top medal hope Tom Walsh, with second Kiwi hope Jacko Gill withdrawing because of injury.

Hastings Athletics Club member and former Karamu High School pupil Palmer moved into senior black singlet calculations when he threw past 20 metres for the first time as a 23-year-old early in 2024.

He threw a personal best of 20.32 metres in Germany on July 14, but was unable to beat the 20m mark again at the World University Championships later that month, despite placing 4th.