Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

World champs chance for Hawke’s Bay shot putter Nick Palmer

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Nick Palmer, of Hastings, has been named in the New Zealand team for the men's shot put at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 13-21. Photo / Athletics NZ

Nick Palmer, of Hastings, has been named in the New Zealand team for the men's shot put at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 13-21. Photo / Athletics NZ

Hawke’s Bay shot put hope Nick Palmer thought his dreams of making the World Athletics Championships were over when he didn’t medal at the university champs in July.

But that’s all changed with the Athletics New Zealand naming of a squad of 14 in which the 25-year-old Palmer had earlier

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save