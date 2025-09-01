He had achieved world athletics qualifying criteria but was just short of the Athletics New Zealand’s standard, and said at the time it was time to return home and “get better for next year.”
He also missed the mark at a Winter Throws meeting in Auckland on August 23.
Palmer represented New Zealand at the World Under 20 championships in 2018 and is the current Oceania champion.
US-based Hawke’s Bay runner George Beamish, who went to Hereworth School in Havelock North before heading for Whanganui Collegiate, is also in the team, looking to get into the 3000m steeplechase medals after finishing in 5th place at the 2023 championships in Budapest.
Doug Laing has been a reporter for 52 years, more than 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, at the Central Hawke’s Bay Press, the Napier Daily Telegraph and, Hawke’s Bay Today. He has covered most aspects of general news and sport.