Work hard, play music and 'the money will come'

Daniel Munro plays many instruments, but says he is best at guitar and vocals. Photo / Supplied

Daniel Munro plays many instruments, but says he is best at guitar and vocals. Photo / Supplied

Entertainment Extra is running profiles of the 10 artists selected to have their songs featured on the Backline Charitable Trust Hawke's Bay compilation vinyl record. The compilation is a showcase of Hawke's Bay artists and reflects the diversity and quality of new and established musicians producing original music in the region. It is an opportunity for up-and-coming artists to be featured alongside established acts. The tracks will be mastered at Munki Studios in Wellington and released this month. This week we feature Daniel Munro (The Munros )

Where are you from and what instruments do you play?

I live in Bay View. I play many instruments but I'm best at guitar and vocals.

Was any high school or other music training/projects especially important to you?

I failed my first year of high school music, so not high school. I've attended a lot of different training programmes over the years and been a part of many projects. I take a little bit from each of them.

Any other previous projects that you would like to mention?

I spent nearly a year writing, recording and producing a song a week with my wife, Hayley Munro. That definitely sticks out as something I learnt a lot from.

How did you get started as an artist?

I was the singer in a heavy-metal band in high school. After that I spent a few years doing music at EIT then I started busking in Napier and one thing lead to another.

Is anyone else directly involved with your music?

My wife and I write and record lots of songs together. We have a band called The Munros. If I get stuck I usually ask her for help and vice versa. She did the harmonies on Silhouette.

How has your writing (or music) evolved from your beginnings in songwriting?

I'm not as precious as I was when I started writing. I think it's better to write a hundred songs fast than one song really slowly. Ed Sheeran used some kind of dirty tap metaphor, which I think is accurate. I need to get some bad songs out of the way to write good songs.

What do you like about being included on the HB compilation record?

I've never released a song on vinyl before, it will be interesting to hear the finished product.

Aside from this release, have you released music before?

I've released two solo albums and three albums with other bands, plus a heap of singles.

What made you choose this song for the record?

It was the only material I had that was new and close to finished when the deadline came. I mixed it the day before it was due.

What's the story behind the song?

I was visiting a musician friend of mine in Palmy a year or so ago. She had a songwriting student, Joanne Miller. My friend asked me to do some co-writing with her and this song came from that. Joanne had a book of lyrics I looked through, I liked the silhouette idea so we worked on that. I added a melody, wrote a few more lyrics and we had a song. I think I tweaked it a bit afterwards but that first day was the bones of the song.

What's your favourite moment, musical or lyrical, of the single?

I recorded all the instruments and vocals for Silhouette in my entrance hall during the Covid lockdown. I asked a bandmate, Caleb Robinson, to record double bass. I like the breakdown where he starts bowing. I also like how if you listen close you can still hear (very quietly in the background) the drum track that another bandmate, Tom Pierard, recorded. I couldn't fit it in the mix nicely in the time I had before the deadline so it got dropped.

How do you generally work out what song makes a good single?

I ask other people. I don't know many artists that are a good judge of their own music. Personally, I get way too close to it to be objective.

Who produced your single?

I did.

What other producers have you worked with?

I worked with Ian Morris (of Th' Dudes) a bit before he passed away. A good deal of my producing and sound engineering I learned from working with him and Phil Yule (one of the original radio Hauraki engineers).

What music projects are you working on that we should keep an eye out for?

I'm currently working on songs for an EP with my band The Munros. We're doing a small NZ tour with local band The Cellars in October. I'm hoping to have it done by then.

Can you name three other NZ tunes that would fit well on a playlist alongside yours?

On a Slow Boat to China by Luke Thompson, Breathe by Eilish Rose and Kingfischer, Feels Like by Lydia Cole.

Have you applied for any funding for your music? Any advice for others on funding?

I've had funding from APRA for a single and music video before. My advice is to just start applying, meet the criteria, make music, gig, work hard and the funding/money will come.

Are there any musical blogs, YouTube channels or podcasts you're super into?

For producing I get a lot of ideas from Rick Beato, Tim Pierce, and Recording Revolution on YouTube.

Are you earning a living from music alone – if not what else do you do ?

I make money from playing and tutoring music.