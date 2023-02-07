Sacha Bond, originally from Woodville, was in the shearing shed last week preparing for her record-breaking day of 601 lambs in eight hours in Southland on Saturday.

Sacha Bond, originally from Woodville, was in the shearing shed last week preparing for her record-breaking day of 601 lambs in eight hours in Southland on Saturday.

A shearer from the Tararua District has smashed a world record in Southland.

Sacha Bond, who grew up around Woodville and went to Tararua College, shore 601 lambs to set a solo women’s eight hours strong wool lamb shearing record at Fairlight Station, off the southern end of Lake Wakatipu, on Saturday, February 4.

It was 91 more than the previous record of 510 lambs, set by Canadian shearer Pauline Boly in the Waikato rural locality of Waikaretu in December 2019.

The 29-year-old mother-of-one is now a shearer and contractor based in King Country with partner Coel L’Hullier, who three years ago shore 677 in a men’s three-stand record.

Bond actually shore 607 during the day, but six were rejected by World Sheep Shearing Records Society judges for not meeting record-shearing quality standards - such as leaving wool on or second cuts in the wool - but there were no significant cuts to sheep requiring any others to be discarded.

The official tally comprised 150 in each of the first three two-hour runs, from the 7am start, and 151 in the last two hours to the finish at 5pm.