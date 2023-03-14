Woodville Lions get invited to ‘tea with the chopper’

Woodville Lions and Rescue Helicopter crew and team appear in front of NZ-IPT, our region's Kawasaki BK117 Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

A recent Monday morning function saw Vanessa Richmond, Philips Search & Rescue Trust group manager, and Sharni Weir, Trust sponsorship and marketing manager, hosting Woodville Lions to a tour and demonstrations of their Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter. Also, there was a tour of its hanger base and morning tea, all to recognise and celebrate the Club’s 30-year history of fundraising through its iconic “Woodville Lons/Suzuki Coast to Coast motorcycle ride.”

Lions Clive Boyden and Peter Johns, veteran Coast to Coasters, with Vanessa Richmond and Sharni Weir stand before our "Hospital-in-the-Air', with Woodville Lions' logo proudly sported on the chopper's airframe.

Notable was the presence of the last two serving Lions, Clive Boyden, and Peter Johns, who were part of the club’s very first Coast to Coast event, back in 1992.

Over that time the club has contributed nearly $320,000 to help keep our region’s “Hospital-in-the-Air” one of the best-resourced aircraft in the North Island fleet.

Stalwart supporters Ron and Jenny Mabey share memories of many rides past in a conversation with PSRT's Group Manager, Vanessa Richmond.

Over its 29 years of serving, our local chopper has performed more than 10,000 fights. That all adds up to a large number of survivors for whom the “Golden Hour” - along with the dedicated paramedics and crew teams - really spelled the difference between survival and fatality.

And in the process made many new admirers of their outstanding service.

Woodville Lions Club is proud of the history they make, living their motto - “We Serve”.



