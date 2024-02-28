Woodville Art and History’s Kevin McIntyre with Kristyna Nejedla Bujarkova newly arrived from the Czech Republic as their artist in residence, next to the model of Gottfried Lindauer after whom the exhibition was named.

Woodville Art and History’s Kevin McIntyre with Kristyna Nejedla Bujarkova newly arrived from the Czech Republic as their artist in residence, next to the model of Gottfried Lindauer after whom the exhibition was named.

Woodville Art and History has once again mounted an amazing display of local art to highlight the wonderful creativity of artists from the Tararua District and just beyond.

The venue is the Rinitawa Gallery on Vogel Street and is open free of charge between 10am and 4pm every day until March 25.

There are 100 items on display and for sale and sales have been steady after a week.

Local mixed-media creations by popular locals Joy (feathers) and Bobby (woodcraft) Kopa feature every year at the Lindauer Art Show.

There is something to impress every art lover, some outstanding paintings in acrylic and oils by the likes of Mary Murray, Tania and Sian Emslie, Bobbi Angelini, Seona Ashton and Diane Clayton with a welcome return of Bettina McCulloch while others like Vivian McKenna (pen and ink), Lynda Gardner (pencil and acrylic) and James Willis (colour pencil) have used other mediums.

Renowned painter and Woodville resident Mary Murray’s watercolour of Lake Brunner is a popular feature at the Lindauer Art Show.

Lynda Gardner’s painting of Te Kaitiaki a Anahira with tui featuring at the model's request is one to highlight at Woodville’s Lindauer Art Display.

Bruce Hutton and Marian Pinchin have very creative and thought-provoking photos, while others have mixed-media creations like Joanne Philips, Matt Hooper, Joy and Bobby Kopa.

Matt Hooper’s string designs are a new six-month phenomenon for him and a delight to witness at the Lindauer Art Show in Woodville.

A mixed media composition featuring Kapiti Island by Dale Percy and netting designs by Joanne Philips is a feature at the Lindauer Art Show in Woodville.

There is a selection of beautiful pottery and carved items from Tania Morrison, Heather Newland and Jim Verco Austing while Brenda Scott and Karen Rees have outstanding jewellery to take home and treasure.

The official opening on Thursday evening was honoured by Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis who said she was always amazed by the creativity of local artists and was looking forward to taking home a treasure to decorate her office, advising to decide your purchase early before it is snapped up.

She was accompanied by several councillors who were astonished at the variety of art which is always placed in the Rinitawa Gallery in a way every piece can be viewed at its best.

Quietly viewing the opening also was Woodville Art and History’s latest Artist in Residence Kristýna Nejedlá Bujárkova having flown in that day from the Czech Republic.

She is the fourth guest artist hosted by Woodville over eight years and will be staying for eight weeks working on her assignments from Pilsen University and displaying them in an exhibition before she leaves near the end of April.



