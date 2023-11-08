The organisers of the Mad Hatter Steam Punk Day in Woodville are calling it a great success.
“I’m really pleased,” Jenny Lovett says.
Hundreds of people, from the Wellington region, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and even as far away as Hamilton, came along for the day.
There was plenty to see and do with market stalls, music, entertainment, a Mad Hatter’s tea party for children and a crazy hat competition.
Many were dressed up in costumes around the steampunk theme.
Jenny says there wasn’t a Mad Hatters Day last year but she’d had people asking about it.
Steam Incorporated, the railway heritage society, came up from Paekakiriki, giving passengers the option of attending the day in Woodville or going further along to Tui Brewery in Mangatainoka.
“They jumped at the chance,” Jenny says.
Stallholders in the market were also very pleased with how the day went.
Jenny was grateful for the help from volunteers, posting her thanks on social media.
Her post listed the following:
Vicky for helping with stallholders’ arrival and tireless on the candy floss machine. Councillor Scott Gilmore helping with setting up the children’s tea party, a lot of props to be ferried.
Milan Szasz, Lynne Kwek, Caelan Derooy handing out goody bags at the station, and spot prizes throughout the day.
Malcolm and Turia with their games. Steve Wilks, our double decker conductor. Sandra and Ian Riley and Glen McDean our train ambassadors.
We had Glen Lett and his boys on the tractors for children’s rides, also Charlotte, with her ponies.
Samantha and Brock holding fort at the tea party.
Joy Kopa, Mayor Tracey Collis and Adele Small for judging time.
Woodville Radio. Brass & Pipe band, Viv Solly, entertainment.
Te Wharetiti Kapa Haka group.
A big thank you to our retailers for supporting this event as well as Joy Barnes for supplying a family prize for best costumes.
Sponsors were also thanked for their contributions.
The winners in the competition were:
Adults: 1st Mr and Mrs Butler from Taranaki
2nd Ian Thacker and Bridgette Udy
3rd Samantha Kendrick (who donated her prize to another family)
Child: 1st Owen Paterson
2nd Zachary Stuart
3rd Oscar Mumford
Family: The White family from Palmerston North
Window: Woodville Medicine Depot