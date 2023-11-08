Eve Henderson-Smart, 5, enjoys a cupcake at the Mad Hatter's tea party. Photo / Leanne Warr

The organisers of the Mad Hatter Steam Punk Day in Woodville are calling it a great success.

“I’m really pleased,” Jenny Lovett says.

Jenny Lovett, in steampunk costume, made all the food for the tea party and was behind the organisation of the day. Photo / Leanne Warr

Hundreds of people, from the Wellington region, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and even as far away as Hamilton, came along for the day.

There was music for all tastes at the Mad Hatters Day in Fountaine Square, Woodville. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tweedledum and Tweedledee, game at the Mad Hatters Day in Fountaine Square, Woodville. Photo / Leanne Warr

Many visitors enjoyed the kapa haka performance, part of the entertainment in Fountaine Square. Photo / Leanne Warr

All aboard! For a ride on a London bus. Many visitors took the opportunity while in Woodville. Photo / Leanne Warr

There was plenty to see and do with market stalls, music, entertainment, a Mad Hatter’s tea party for children and a crazy hat competition.

Hopefully there's no dormouse hiding in this teapot. All set to go for the Mad Hatter's tea party at Mad Hatters Day in Woodville. Photo / Leanne Warr

Many were dressed up in costumes around the steampunk theme.

Maggie Kendrick from Norsewood went steampunk for the day at Woodville's Mad Hatter Day. Photo / Leanne Warr

Jenny says there wasn’t a Mad Hatters Day last year but she’d had people asking about it.

Steam Incorporated, the railway heritage society, came up from Paekakiriki, giving passengers the option of attending the day in Woodville or going further along to Tui Brewery in Mangatainoka.

“They jumped at the chance,” Jenny says.

Stallholders in the market were also very pleased with how the day went.

Jenny was grateful for the help from volunteers, posting her thanks on social media.

Her post listed the following:

Vicky for helping with stallholders’ arrival and tireless on the candy floss machine. Councillor Scott Gilmore helping with setting up the children’s tea party, a lot of props to be ferried.

Milan Szasz, Lynne Kwek, Caelan Derooy handing out goody bags at the station, and spot prizes throughout the day.

Malcolm and Turia with their games. Steve Wilks, our double decker conductor. Sandra and Ian Riley and Glen McDean our train ambassadors.

We had Glen Lett and his boys on the tractors for children’s rides, also Charlotte, with her ponies.

Samantha and Brock holding fort at the tea party.

Joy Kopa, Mayor Tracey Collis and Adele Small for judging time.

Woodville Radio. Brass & Pipe band, Viv Solly, entertainment.

Te Wharetiti Kapa Haka group.

A big thank you to our retailers for supporting this event as well as Joy Barnes for supplying a family prize for best costumes.

Sponsors were also thanked for their contributions.

The winners in the competition were:

Adults: 1st Mr and Mrs Butler from Taranaki

2nd Ian Thacker and Bridgette Udy

3rd Samantha Kendrick (who donated her prize to another family)

Child: 1st Owen Paterson

2nd Zachary Stuart

3rd Oscar Mumford

Family: The White family from Palmerston North

Window: Woodville Medicine Depot