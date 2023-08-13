A property developer plans to build affordable housing in Woodville but is being blocked by council zoning rules.

A property developer says he is battling bureaucracy over his plan to build affordable housing in Woodville.

Roy Giddens bought a section within the town’s urban boundaries but says he has been told by Tararua District Council that the land is zoned as rural, which prevents him from going ahead.

He says the property has existing subdivisions and infrastructure similar to that required for residential zoning but feels the council is refusing to acknowledge this.

Meanwhile, there are people living in garages in Woodville, who Roy says would benefit from his development.

The land was bought at a reasonable amount which, if the go-ahead is given, will mean that Roy’s company, Oryan, can subdivide, build and sell houses to first-home buyers at a price they can afford.

But the council has said Roy must either wait until he can make a submission to the District Plan, pay fees to apply for rezoning or buy land that has already been zoned residential, at a higher cost.

Which misses the point of his plan to provide affordable housing, he says.

For instance, a large section that has been zoned rural can be bought for about $200,000 and then subdivided into five or six houses.

But a smaller section that has already been zoned residential can cost upwards of $150,000 and will most likely be too small to be subdivided, according to Roy’s plans.

He says there are subsidies available through the Government which can go towards upgrading infrastructure such as wastewater and sewage systems, but the council doesn’t seem to want to take up the subsidies to help progress the plan.

He claims to have researched how he can mitigate concerns over pressure on infrastructure but fears the council is not taking that into consideration.

“Would they rather I build pigsties or chicken coops?” he adds, noting that he has already put that same question to neighbours of the property and they replied with a firm “no”.

He is planning to meet Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty, whose Wairarapa electorate includes Woodville, to see if he can push for a decision on the zoning.

Tararua District Council chief executive Bryan Nicholson says Roy has expressed an interest in developing a higher-density residential area that connects into the council’s three-water services but the current zoning of the area is rural.

“[He] would need to apply to the council for a zone change from rural to residential management area.”

Bryan says a zone change is a discretionary activity and not a straightforward process.

“There are no guarantees that the application will be successful, as it must adhere to the Resource Management Act and our District Plan rules.”

The council has initiated a proposed District Plan review, which will give Roy the opportunity to submit a proposal for the zone change.

“The proposed District Plan review is scheduled for public notification in April 2024,” Bryan says.

The council recognises the housing pressures in Woodville. “However, it is important to operate within the legal framework set by the Resource Management Act and uphold the integrity of our District Plan.”

Bryan says Roy, and any other interested parties, are encouraged to engage with the District Plan review process and make submissions accordingly.

“Public participation is a vital aspect of the planning process and we welcome all constructive input.”