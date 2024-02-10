Woodville community pool to celebrate 120 years on same site

These children played in the Woodville Community Pool for nearly two hours under the supervision of a lifeguard and parents.

These children played in the Woodville Community Pool for nearly two hours under the supervision of a lifeguard and parents.

It was a little over 120 years ago when the Woodville community got together and built a swimming pool.

Thought to be the oldest pool in New Zealand still operating on the same site, the committee that runs it is set to mark the 120th anniversary – postponed last year due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Although it was built in 1903 after a lot of hard work by the Woodville community, that does not mean it is old and out of fashion.

On the contrary, it has undergone a lot of upgrades and arguably is one of the best-equipped small-town pools to be found anywhere.

Originally built as a deep pool 33 yards (30m) long, in 1973 thanks to the hard work of the next generation of locals it was replaced with a shallower pool of 25m with the addition of a toddler’s pool. The old pool is still underneath.

Time passed and the enthusiasm of the community dwindled and between 2014 and 2016 the pool sat empty and abandoned.

Once again a local committee was formed to restore and operate the pool and partly supported by Tararua District Council the pool was spruced up and opened its doors.

A huge amount of volunteer work has repainted the pool and surroundings and the Woodville Recreation and Play committee, as it is called, has fundraised vigorously to put a cover on it at night to maintain its temperature at up to a cosy 25C.

The committee has been very careful to spend the council grant of $40,000 per season (December to March) wisely as there are constant running costs such as chlorine and lifeguards. Fundraising makes up the shortfall.

As a result, there have been great new improvements.

The changing sheds have new safer flooring, the pool water has a new chemical treatment which means it can recycle the water 24/7, and a barbecue was purchased to encourage picnics and other fun activities with sails over the picnic tables and seating to protect against sunburn.

Its latest initiative is to be granted $22,000 from the Eastern and Central Trust for solar heating to reduce operating costs. This is partial funding as options are still being assessed and costs could be higher.

One of the side benefits of the ECT grant was that it employed an engineering company to assess the pool’s future viability structurally and the report came back saying it “was fit for another 20 years”.

Records say the Woodville Community Pool hosts between 80 and 100 people per day in the holidays from 1pm until 6pm. It is free to all Woodville children aged under-16, charging over-16s and adults $2 per day. When funds accumulate enough a free swim and barbecue are offered.

One parent says she loves bringing her children to the pool as everything is nearby and the staff are always so friendly and so welcoming.

Learn to swim sessions are also offered free on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday due to a gift from Wharite Swim Club which folded a decade or more ago, disbursing its funds.

Anyone who would like to help at the pool in any capacity would be very welcome – pool operations manager Malcolm Stuart says volunteering could mean cutting the lawns, running the barbecue, or painting - anything that spreads the load. Contact the committee chair Turia Brackenbury on 027 3323737.

The committee is keen to celebrate its success hoping to share a time with Tararua district councillors and its volunteers on Saturday, February 17.

They have uncovered some historical photos of the early pool and some interesting information. Did you know that in the early days, men and women were not allowed to swim together? Haven’t things changed!





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



