Woodville Christmas Parade features lots of children

Winner of the Commercial Section You Hairdressing.

Woodville was blessed with a lovely fine day (if a little gusty) for its Christmas Parade on December 12 and a good crowd turned out to see the 23 entries parade up Vogel St.

There was a terrific variety with a majority of entries featuring lots of children all dressed up.

Winner of the Community Section Noel Cunningham.

Some were riding various vehicles including a horse team and dray, others having a wash n rinse on the back of a truck (You Hairdressing) and the most spectacular Noel Cunningham's eight-wheeled farm vehicle with trailer featuring duck shooting under camouflage nets with fake guns.

Fonterra had a float followed by a fleet of modern tankers, the car club had a number of classic cars with some classic trucks from the Dudley Arms and the Woodville County Council (Mayor Tracey Collis aboard) adding reminders of bygone years.

Some entrants were walking including the Woodville library ladies dressed as books, others with dogs and even footballs at toe as in the case of the Woodville Junior Football Club.

Father Christmas arrived on his unique vintage fire engine and was much adored by the crowd

Both the Dannevirke Pipe and Brass Bands provided sound to add to the atmosphere which eventually changed to the roar of motorbikes as the Coast To Coast rally arrived from Himatangi to pause for lunch.

Organiser Margaret Worboys said she was delighted with the response as only 14 of the 23 entries had registered causing some early concern but the bright weather did the trick and with a huge crowd at Fountaine Square after the parade Christmas was well and truly celebrated.

Float winners

Commercial - 1 You Hairdressing, 2 Jude Challies, 3 Fonterra.

Educational - 1 Woodville School, 2 Kumeroa School, 3 Papatawa School.

Community - 1 Noel Cunningham, 2 Woodville Library, 3 Woodville Junior Football Club.