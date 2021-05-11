Woman charged with murder of Napier woman

The woman was critically injured at an address on Clark Ave, Pirimai, about 11.40am on February 1. Photo / Warren Buckland

The woman was critically injured at an address on Clark Ave, Pirimai, about 11.40am on February 1. Photo / Warren Buckland

A 48-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a 29-year-old woman in Napier.

The woman was critically injured at an address on Clark Ave, Pirimai, about 11.40am on February 1.

She was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition and later died in hospital on February 28.

A 48-year-old woman was previously charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but police on Wednesday said the woman has now been charged with murder.

The woman is due to appear in Napier District Court today.

At the time of the incident, police said it was not believed to be gang-related.

MORE TO COME