Winter is coming.
The tiniest icing-sugar-like dusting of snow fell on the Kaweka Range on Monday night as chilly overnight rain hit the plains below it.
Jee Fan captured the snow in a photo shot at 8.42am on Tuesday.
It’s not unusual to see snow in May, but MetService says it’s somewhat of a surprise, because actual temperatures didn’t fall below 7-8C in Napier and Hastings.
“I wouldn’t override the existence of it,” MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said, noting MetService has no way to measure where snow falls beyond observations on the ground.