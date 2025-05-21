A photo taken by HBT reader Jee Fan suggests snow fell on the Kaweka Ranges on Tuesday morning.

Winter is coming.

The tiniest icing-sugar-like dusting of snow fell on the Kaweka Range on Monday night as chilly overnight rain hit the plains below it.

Jee Fan captured the snow in a photo shot at 8.42am on Tuesday.

It’s not unusual to see snow in May, but MetService says it’s somewhat of a surprise, because actual temperatures didn’t fall below 7-8C in Napier and Hastings.

“I wouldn’t override the existence of it,” MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said, noting MetService has no way to measure where snow falls beyond observations on the ground.