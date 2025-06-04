Winter has arrived in Hawke's Bay, bringing with it wind, rain, and cold temperatures. Photo / Ian Cooper

Winter has arrived in Hawke's Bay, bringing with it wind, rain, and cold temperatures. Photo / Ian Cooper

The wet, the windy and the cold are Hawke’s Bay-bound with temperatures set to plummet this weekend.

A low-pressure system crossing the country has caused MetService to issue more than 25 watches and warnings, including a strong wind watch and heavy rain watch for Hawke’s Bay.

MetService issued the strong wind watch for eight hours from 2am to 10am on Thursday for the entire region, saying northwesterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places with a moderate chance of the watch being upgraded to a warning.

The heavy rain watch is in place for inland Hawke’s Bay for 15 hours from noon Wednesday until 2am Thursday.

Heavy rain with localised downpours and thunderstorms are possible with a moderate chance the watch will be upgraded to a warning.