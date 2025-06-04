MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley said the ranges and those close to State Highway 5 can expect the heaviest rain, but those nearer to the coast and on the plains can still expect rain.
“You’ll be getting wet as well because the whole country is getting rain,” he said.
“Once this low pressure system crosses the country today and overnight, what we’re going to get is this backwash on the tail end of it and that’s going to bring up some really cold temperatures.”
Pawley said there are snow warnings in place for the South Island and Hawke’s Bay can expect temperatures to drop from the start of the weekend.
MetService forecasts the high for Saturday in Hastings will be 10C and 12C for Napier.
“I’d say it’s time to break out the gloves and beanies when you’re going to weekend sport,” Pawley said.
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier.