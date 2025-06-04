Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Winter hits Hawke’s Bay: Strong winds, heavy rain, and cold forecast

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Winter has arrived in Hawke's Bay, bringing with it wind, rain, and cold temperatures. Photo / Ian Cooper

Winter has arrived in Hawke's Bay, bringing with it wind, rain, and cold temperatures. Photo / Ian Cooper

The wet, the windy and the cold are Hawke’s Bay-bound with temperatures set to plummet this weekend.

A low-pressure system crossing the country has caused MetService to issue more than 25 watches and warnings, including a strong wind watch and heavy rain watch for Hawke’s Bay.

MetService issued the strong

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today