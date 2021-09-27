WineWorks Hawke's Bay fire unlikely to be linked to nearby suspicious blaze

Suspected arson at Flaxmere business. Video / Craig Cooper

Investigations into a "deliberately lit" fire at a Flaxmere industrial building are ongoing, but authorities say there's no reason to believe it's linked to a suspicious fire nearby days earlier.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Hawke's Bay group manager Glen Varcoe said while they couldn't yet confirm the cause of the fire, "we can confirm that it was deliberately lit".

"The investigation is ongoing and sits with police at the moment to follow through."

Hawke's Bay Today understands police have been given security camera footage which shows a person lighting the fire.

Emergency services responded to the fire between James Rochfort Pl and Kirkwood Rd, off Omahu Rd, about 9.20pm on Friday.

Emergency services responded to the fire between James Rochfort Pl and Kirkwood Rd, off Omahu Rd, about 9.20pm on Friday. Photo / Tiffaney Hutley

A truck was completely burnt in the fire, while another trailer and a warehouse at wine bottling and distribution side WineWorks Hawke's Bay was badly damaged.

There was also some damage to the neighbouring property of fruit and vegetable growing, harvesting and marketing operation Bostock New Zealand.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have confirmed the Omahu Rd fire between WineWorks Hawke's Bay and Bostock New Zealand on Friday night was "deliberately lit". Photo / Janet Vaiusu-Tuala

Emergency services also attended a "suspicious" fire at an abandoned residential property on Omahu Rd on Tuesday night.

Asked if there was concern about a serial arsonist in the region, Varcoe said there were no such concerns at this stage.

"It would be quite presumptuous to suggest there was an arsonist until we get confirmation of the police investigation."

A police spokesperson said they were unable to comment further while the incident was still under investigation.

Varcoe said it was important for businesses and homeowners to ensure their properties were secure, to do a bit of "housekeeping" to remove objects of interest to firelighters.

If people noticed unusual activity, he said they should call the police.