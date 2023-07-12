Strong winds are forecast for Hawke's Bay late Thursday and into Friday. Photo / NZME

A strong wind watch has been issued for Hawke’s Bay to start the Matariki long weekend.

MetService meteorologist Amy Loots says the wind will gradually pick up on Thursday and could result in severe gales.

West to southwest winds gusting to 90 km/h are forecast for Hawke’s Bay, particularly south of State Highway 5.

“The strong winds may persist into Friday and these watches may be extended or upgraded to a warning,’’ Loots said.

People are encouraged to stay up to date with their local forecast, in the event the strong wind watch is raised to a warning.

Importantly, the skies will stay clear, making Hawke’s Bay one of the best regions in New Zealand to view the Matariki cluster. The MetService advises that early morning will be the best time to see it.

Saturday should be clear and sunny in Hawke’s Bay, with some westerlies developing, with Sunday partly cloudy with temperatures nudging 20C.