Windsor Energy CEO Phillip Geyde welcomes representatives from the company, Scanpower and other interested visitors to the opening of the new facility at Oringi Business Park.

Windsor Energy and Scanpower have opened a state-of-the-art base at the Oringi Business Park.

Windsor Energy is a sustainable thermal energy company offering industrial solutions for processing heat in the form of steam, water and air and has bases all over New Zealand, Oringi being its newest.

CEO Phillip Geyde formally opened the new facility, saying he was privileged to be part of the new branch that traces its history back to Easteel then RCR before being acquired by Windsor Energy. He said he knows it has a team dedicated to keeping engineering thriving.

Inside the building Windsor staff join Brent Dais, Scanpower chief operating officer, by two big gas-fired boilers awaiting final touches.

Tim O’Hare of New York Blowers, the majority owner of Windsor Energy, said there is good momentum in the energy business and the building plus its good local staff are another step in the growth of the business.

Brent Dais, Scanpower chief operating officer, representing CEO Lee Bettles, said the building was built in two years from design to completion and he was excited to have this addition to the Oringi Business Park. He said it was the start of further growth, as the park has acquired six hectares of adjacent land on which to expand.

Long-serving engineering employee Trevor Pinfold has the honour to cut the ribbon.

Windsor Energy’s national service manager, Aneesh Shinde, thanked Trevor Pinfold for managing the construction, presenting him with a sign naming the new board room the Pinfold Room.

Trevor then cut the ribbon, saying the new company has retained the “nice family feel to it just like RCR”.

The Windsor Energy Building in the Oringi Business Park.

The new facility has 11 staff maintaining and servicing boilers, burners and kilns.

