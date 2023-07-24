Kimberley Booth in the Henry’s Family Pies Women’s Reserves match against HB Masters. Photo / Laben Photography

The Higgins Central Prem Men faced Bay Independent at Central Hockey’s club day last weekend, and played incredibly well despite a disappointing 6-1 loss. There were exceptional saves from both goalkeepers — close calls and disallowed goals. Bay Independent put our Prem Men side under pressure. Still, Central worked linking passes, aerial plays, and threaded balls over the field to create opportunities and a goal from Jordan Millar.

The Unichem Central Prem Women played Te Awa Scinde; with a home crowd, they were itching to win after previous close games. The women connected and fought every minute. They had 75 per cent possession and an attacking PC, where Laura Thornhill scored. Te Awa couldn’t penetrate Central’s defence, leading to a 1-0 Central win. We are exceptionally proud of the women for their first win of the season on club day too.

Then on Sunday, the Unichem Central Prem Women completed an unfinished game, previously cut short by an injury. Starting with 10.01 minutes left in the second quarter and a 0-0 score, they were ready for the challenge. Central’s defence was the best of the season, and by connecting with the forward line, they played a fierce game. The women held the opposition off until a couple of unlucky goals ended the game with a 0-2 loss.

Brock Griffiths in the NZ Trellis Reserve men’s match against Napier Tech. Photo / Laben Photography

The NZ Trellis Reserve men’s team drew 3-3 with Napier Tech Prems at club day. They had some great scoring opportunities and kept the pressure on throughout. Goals scored by Dave Tilyard and one by Brock Griffiths. Overall, it was an exciting game to play and watch.

Henry’s Family Pies Women’s Reserves had a late game against HB Masters. The temperature may have dropped but not the intensity of their game. Despite being caught off guard by an early goal, the women managed to regroup and put in some magnificent attacking runs, but unfortunately still going down 4-0.

In Sunday’s game against Napier Tech, the ladies were keen to take control of the game. Central’s screening and strong marking made Napier Tech work hard for their goals. Down at halftime, Central shifted up a gear, tightened their passing, and Myrtle Bell scored the goal. Final score 1-3. The women show immense improvement every game. Thank you, Henry’s Family Pies, for the support.

Thank you to all the supporters who braved the weather to watch, cheer and support the Central Hockey Club on club day.







