David Tilyard, NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men. Photo / Lionel Benjamin - Laben Photography

The start of a new round this week saw an action-packed game for the NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men against Akina Rovers Campbell. After a disjointed first quarter, Central started to fall into their stride and find their direction. Finding some great linking plays put pressure on their defence, with the men scoring some impressive goals. The defence held strong to be able to finish the game with a great 5-0 win. It was great to have some home support this week at the Centralines Turf.

NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men action against Akina Rovers Campbell. Photo / Lionel Benjamin - Laben Photography

The Unichem Central Prem Women were up against Akina Rovers Horsefield at the weekend. We were going in with a few key members away but still ready to bring our all, knowing we were in for a tough game. The girls fought so incredibly hard but with some goals being small niggly ones we went down 6-0. Most of the game was against us with umpiring not being on our side this weekend, but we brought our all and worked so incredibly hard. It was no doubt one of our best games yet as a team regardless of the score.

Henry’s Pies Central Reserve Women had a great game over the weekend against Akina Parwai. Coming out strong and scoring in the first quarter, and although we defended well a loose tackle allowed Akina to level the score early in the second half. Central played well and put Akina’s defence under a lot of pressure but it was too strong, and they managed to secure a winning goal in the last quarter. The team are hungry to win and showing great determination, another win for the ladies won’t be far away.

There was no game for the Higgins Central Prem Men and no games this weekend, all our teams will be raring to go next week. The Henry’s Pies Central Reserve Women have a home game at the Centralines Turf. Come and support them on July 15 at 1pm.