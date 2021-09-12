Win and a loss for Bams Boxing at Hawke's Bay Championships

Roe, Fenella, Anson and Geoff Rothwell.

Pic 2: BTG130921BB2 Caption: Connor and brother Caleb Anderson.

By Adam Jones

At the Hawke's Bay Boxing Championships, Bams Boxing of Dannevirke had two fighters in the ring on Saturday and Sunday, August 14-15.

On Saturday it was first time out for Anson Rothwell, weighed in and ready to go for his debut boxing bout.

It was his first tournament and it was a big one, being the Hawke's Bay Champs - with boxers travelling from all over the North Island to compete.

With only two boys – the other from West Auckland - boxing in his weight group, it was classed as a final for the novice (0-5) bouts title.

In the first and second rounds Anson looked sharp using his long jab and solid right hand over the shorter opponent and landing some nice clean punches to outscore him, also being light on his feet to get in and get out and use the space in the ring.

In the third round the strong stockily-build opponent came out with some heavy hands, knowing he was down on points and he had to finish strongly.

Anson, once again quick on his feet, dodged the heavy blows to come out with the unanimous points victory to take the Hawke's Bay title.

Next up this time drawn in the Sunday session we had Connor Anderson back in action for his 18th bout on his book. He was drawn against the hometown boy and local coach's son Hadleigh McDougal, whom he has fought three times before.

We had to put Connor up a weight class to get a fight this weekend but he is always up for the challenge.

The first two rounds were very close with some nice combinations from both boys showing good speed and power really showing their skilled experience. In the third round we told Connor to step it up another level, which he did and left it all out there.

It could have gone either way but Connor didn't come away with the decision. It was a good tough bout which will make him stronger for the next one.

The New Zealand Championships have been pushed out till mid-January next year, which we will be working hard towards.

The club is very proud of both boys over the weekend, the way they fought and their positive attitudes all round.