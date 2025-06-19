Willie Burton, humble and reluctant, but ready for Friday's ceremonial retirement of Hawks number 14, recognising his career of 19 seasons and 352 matches in the NZNBL. Photo / Supplied

The vast career of Hawke’s Bay Hawks basketball legend Willie Burton will be celebrated by the club when it retires the number 14 on Friday.

He came to New Zealand in 1985 as an American import initially to play for the Palmerston North Jets in 1985 – and more or less never went home, marrying Kiwi girl Suzanne, gaining New Zealand residency and playing 19 seasons in the New Zealand NBL, with 352 games including the Hawks’ only title, in 2006.

Just four days short of his 63rd birthday, at halftime in Friday’s Big Barrel Hawks match against Southland Sharks he will become only the second Hawk to be honoured in such a way, after Paora Winitana’s number 8 was retired in 2017.

Having arrived already a University of Tennessee standout, his credentials in New Zealand soon started stacking up, peaking with becoming a provincial Sportsperson of the Year in two regions, in Manawatū in 1989 and Hawke’s Bay in 2002.

In the game itself, he was an All-Star Five selection eight times, the league’s most outstanding forward in 1989, the rebounds champion six times (still holding a league record of 4244 rebounds) and assists champion in 1999.