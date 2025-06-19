Just four days short of his 63rd birthday, at halftime in Friday’s Big Barrel Hawks match against Southland Sharks he will become only the second Hawk to be honoured in such a way, after Paora Winitana’s number 8 was retired in 2017.
Having arrived already a University of Tennessee standout, his credentials in New Zealand soon started stacking up, peaking with becoming a provincial Sportsperson of the Year in two regions, in Manawatū in 1989 and Hawke’s Bay in 2002.
In the game itself, he was an All-Star Five selection eight times, the league’s most outstanding forward in 1989, the rebounds champion six times (still holding a league record of 4244 rebounds) and assists champion in 1999.
He was also named most outstanding Kiwi forward/centre in 1997, and became a New Zealand Tall Blacks representative - a part of the historic 2001 series win over Australia.
But it didn’t end at the final buzzer – as a popular figure among budding basketballers in Hawke’s Bay through his commitment to coaching and young people, he became an assistant coach with the Hawks, coach of Hawke’s Bay under-15, -17 and -19 men’s representative teams, and in 2011 he was inducted into the Basketball Hawke’s Bay Hall Of Fame.
In recent years, he has worked as a social worker and student support mentor at Napier Intermediate School, helping rangatahi find confidence, purpose and hope.
It is, however, a humble Burton as he accepts the recognition, with son Alonzo a key figure in the Southland Sharks, and therefore a threat to the Hawks’ hopes of reaching the playoffs, the side needing at least two wins from the last three games.
Commenting on the retirement of the number, he said: “I never played for things like this. I’m so grateful for the support my family and everyone in basketball have given me, because without them, I wouldn’t be the person I am.
“Basketball helped me to become a role model, which kept me focused and on my journey to achieve my goals,” he said. “I appreciate the experiences and backing from everyone.
“I’m so proud of both my boys. It’s great to have Alonzo follow in my footsteps, creating his own basketball journey. I’ll miss my youngest, Dominique, who is now living in New York.”
Hawks chairwoman Sally Crown said: “Willie is an integral part of the whakapapa of this club. This honour recognises not just an elite athlete, but a role model and a mentor in our community.”
The Matariki Friday Hawks and Sharks game starts at 4pm at Rodney Green Arena in Taradale.