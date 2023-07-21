Rylie Kawenga, Romeo (left), and Kaisha-Dale Ropitini, Juliet, prepare for their starring roles in William Colenso College’s school production of Romeo and Juliet. Photo / Warren Buckland

The fear of failing to meet the expectations of the audience in one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays weighs heavily on the shoulders of William Colenso College leads Kaisha-Dale Ropitini as Juliet and Rylie Kawenga as Romeo.

Year 13 student Ropitini said, “It’s a challenge to try and figure it out,” as it’s not something she’s done before.

Both leads are feeling the pressure and explained a good performance in the school play will be their way of honouring actors who have played those lead roles before.

Though out of his comfort zone, Year 12 student Kawenga is also concerned about his performance.

“It’s really scary, especially this play, trying to meet up to everyone’s standards,” Kawenga said.

Director and performing arts teacher Leah Kersey is confident her cast will be fine on the night and explained it was actually the students’ idea to perform a Shakespearean play this year.

However, if you were expecting to see a traditionally acted performance, you won’t be seeing it at Colenso.

This Romeo and Juliet is full of modern dance elements with a mix of contemporary and period language.

Though the costumes might look authentic, Kersey said there are a few features she is keeping quiet until the night.

“It’s going to be quite different to what you imagine a Romeo and Juliet play to be,” the teacher said.

The school production of Romeo and Juliet will be held at William Colenso College on Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27 with curtain up at 7pm.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased from the school office.

If you can’t make it to Wednesday or Thursday’s show, the school is hosting an extra show on Friday, July 28 at 7pm.

Tickets for the Friday play can only be purchased at the door on the night of the show.



