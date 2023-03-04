Waitangi Bridge, on SH51 near Clive, has reopened to both lanes. Photo / Hastings District Council

Waitangi Bridge, on SH51 near Clive, has reopened to both lanes. Photo / Hastings District Council

An important link between Napier and Hastings - the Waitangi Bridge on SH51 near Clive - has reopened to both lanes of traffic.

Along with the Hawke’s Bay Expressway (SH2) it is the only other link between the twin cities following widespread destruction to local roads caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

It is hoped the move will help alleviate traffic congestion which has seen travel times blow out between Napier and Hastings, particularly during school pick up and drop off and either side of the working day.

Waitangi Bridge has been operating as a single-lane bridge but passed an inspection on Friday to reopen to both lanes at a reduced speed of 30km/h.

Inspection of SH51 Waitangi Bridge near Clive on Friday. The bridge opened to both lanes on Friday night. Photo / Waka Kotahi

“We realise how important this route is and want to thank our bridge engineers and contractors on their efforts to get this bridge open as quickly as they have,” Andre Taylor, Waka Kotahi Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne journey manager, said.

“We also wish to thank the Hawke’s Bay public for their understanding while this route was reduced to one lane, and closed for the testing [on Friday].

“If you’re using the bridge, please adhere to the 30km/h temporary speed limit in place.”

Meanwhile, that bridge will be closed overnight on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week between 9pm and 5am.

Gas pipeline works are being done and require that road to close.

“These works are weather dependent and could be postponed at short notice,” a Waka Kotahi statement read.