Why Kiwis feel poor despite being ‘rich’ - Nick Stewart

Nick Stewart
Hawkes Bay Today·
Financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group

The mask of prosperity doesn’t quite match the face underneath, writes Nick Stewart.

Last night was Halloween, a celebration of masks, illusions and things that appear frightening but aren’t real.

How fitting, then, to discuss New Zealand’s latest economic costume: the world’s fifth-wealthiest country per capita, according to Allianz’s latest Global Wealth Report.

Each Kiwi is apparently worth $617,000 on average. Pop

