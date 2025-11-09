The key part of the project is raising a 440m section of State Highway 2 to link with the stopbanks.

The work involves building a sealed, two-way diversion road, ready for the road-raising tranche of work to begin in January 2026.

HBRC chair Sophie Siers said seeing machinery on site was an exciting milestone and an important step forward for the future resilience of the Whirinaki community, who had faced uncertainty since Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The construction of the diversion road was significant as we could all see work starting and it would give residents the confidence that better flood protection was on the way.”

HBRC project manager Luke Cahalin said the bypass was near the Contact Energy generation site and Pan Pac seed orchard.

“We are working closely with NZTA. We will be raising part of State Highway 2 by up to 1.8m at its apex to integrate with the stopbanks, so it is a significant piece of work. We are also working with NZTA to ensure there is as little disruption to traffic as possible.”

An HBRC spokesperson said, all going well, the plan was to have the road completed by the end of March.

“The diversion road material would then be stripped and recycled as roading material for the Contact Energy and Transpower entranceway.

“There would be some minor stop-go traffic management at each end of the diversion road, where it ties into the existing State Highway, but the majority of the bypass road would be constructed off-line and would have minimal impact on commuters. The road will be two-way and sealed,” the spokesperson said.

Former HBRC councillor Martin Williams said earlier this year the project was “mission critical”, not just for the Whirinaki communities it would better protect, but for the Hawke’s Bay economy.

“The Pan Pac pulp mill, one of the region’s biggest employers, was severely impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle. With rising electricity and insurance costs and a highly volatile export market, I doubt the mill would survive another cyclone without this stopbank project. Simply put, this project is in the too-important-to-fail category,” Williams said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.