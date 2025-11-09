Advertisement
Whirinaki’s $22m flood project finally under way, State Highway 2 to be raised 1.8m

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Flood mitigation work has begun to protect Whirinaki and Pan Pac, pictured here the day after Cyclone Gabrielle, from future flooding. Photo / Supplied

Flood protection work in the cyclone-hit community of Whirinaki is finally under way, with vegetation cleared in preparation for the first stage of a $22 million project along State Highway 2.

The project includes raising and strengthening stopbanks, as well as elevating a section of the highway to improve

