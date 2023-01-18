The A&P Showgrounds oval in 2021, overflowing with cars and people.

After a break in 2022, the very popular Wheels With Attitude will finally get to host its 25th car, truck and motorbike – in fact, anything with wheels and attitude - show on Sunday, January 29 at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds.

It started when two Dannevirke Lions Club members dreamed up the concept, and after it took off, they handed it over to the Dannevirke Wheels Club. Since then it has expanded further, and if 2021 is anything to go by, this year it will be huge.

This Manawatū Aussie Car Club had a couple of Fords among their many well-preserved Holdens.

The sun shone down fine and warm as car enthusiasts flocked to the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds, both to show off their wheeled treasures and to view what was going to turn up in the 24th Wheels With Attitude show on January 31, 2021.

There were so many entries, the vehicles spilled out of the showgrounds’ oval in several extra lines towards the livestock sheds.

Numerous car clubs took the opportunity to meet, the Manawatū Aussie Car Club turning out in the greatest numbers to join regulars such as the Mercedes Benz Club, The HB British and European Car Club and the Leyland Club.

These three T-buckets looked ready for action.

The stalls, spread down the drive to the produce hall, sold food, second-hand goods, vehicle parts and models, attracting a large crowd throughout the day. Hundreds of spectators brought their vehicles to park on the football pitch, guided by the community patrol members who worked the gates.

So come along on Sunday between 10am and 2pm to relive the spectacle. As with every year, the organisers are never sure who and what will turn up, but there have been plenty of enquiries – it is so dependent upon the weather.

At only $2 for spectator entry, it is a worthy investment of both time and money.